April 20, 2017

Double Coin Expands Retread Warranty

Promoting its truck tires’ retreadability, CMA’s Double Coin has enhanced its retread/casing warranty. The tiremaker announced the new warranty during the North American Tire and Retread Expo on April 19.

All Double Coin tires that feature a DOT code from the first week of 2017 and newer, will qualify for a seven-year, three retread warranty. This expands the tiremaker’s previous warranty of seven-years, two-retreads for the OptiGreen line and five-years, two retreads for all other product lines

“We hope this give our dealers, especially those in the retread business, the confidence and the ammunition when they’re talking to their fleet customers to promote the quality of the Double Coin casing,“ said Walt Weller, senior vice president of strategic accounts at CMA.

Many retreaders have had trouble accepting Chinese-made tires for retreading, and Double Coin hopes this new warranty will help combat that feeling, Weller said. The tiremaker also hopes the new warranty will help separate Double Coin from other Chinese manufacturers.

Research from an eight-year study conducted by Double Coin has lead to the new warranty.

CMA’s new retread/casing warranty is available across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Central America.

