Discount Tire will continue its support of National Tire Safety Week with complimentary tire safety checks at more than 980 tire retail stores, customer promotions and rebates on new tires, and a driver safety PSA campaign featuring NASCAR and Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski.

An annual USTMA initiative, National Tire Safety Week takes place this year May 21-28. As summer travel ramps up, National Tire Safety week is a reminder to drivers on the importance of properly preparing their vehicles before hitting the road.

“It is important that drivers know how to check and maintain their tires and recognize the warning signs of when to replace them, especially during the hotter months,” said Tom Williams, Senior vice president for customer experience at Discount Tire. “Keeping customers and their families safe is our No. 1 priority at Discount Tire.”

During National Tire Safety Week, all Discount Tire locations across the U.S. dedicate a service bay to free tire pressure checks. Drivers can have their tires checked quickly – typically in five minutes or less – and don’t even need to leave their vehicle to have tires inspected.

To help spread driver safety messages this summer, Discount Tire has enlisted Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 2 Ford Fusion in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, as the voice of a nationwide PSA campaign that educates motorists on the importance of maintaining proper tire pressure.

In addition to free tire safety checks, Discount Tire stores offer customers savings of up to $300 in rebates on new tire and wheel purchases on Friday and Saturday at the end of National Tire Safety Week.