Discount Tire Opens First Location in Alabama

The country’s largest independent tire dealer, Discount Tire, has opened its first store in Alabama to meet demand in the state. Located in Madison at 8042 Highway 72 West, the store marks the 11th state for new business and the 34th state that Discount Tire serves.

Since 2013, Discount Tire has seen exponential growth, opening stores in 10 additional states. The Scottsdale, Ariz. based chain currently has 950 plus retail locations across the country.

The new location in Alabama comes less than a year after the company expanded into Virginia in the Greater Richmond area.

In August, the company also announced plans to grow its neighborhood retail store footprint into Pennsylvania starting with the greater Pittsburgh area, with plans for other Pennsylvania markets to be announced in the future.

Tire brands carried include: Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone, BFGoodrich, Pirelli, Falken, Continental and Cooper, along with Discount Tire-exclusive brands such as Arizonian, Road Hugger and Pathfinder. Discount Tire also offers a variety of custom wheel brands including MB, Vision, American Outlaw, TSW, Liquid Metal and Konig.