Discount Tire founder and company chairman Bruce Halle died in his sleep Thursday, Discount Tire confirmed.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that today, our friend, founder and a passionate family member, Mr. Halle, has passed away,” said Michael Zuieback, CEO of Discount Tire. “I have had the privilege of working with and learning from the most talented, respected, humble and kind leader anyone could hope for, and I speak on behalf of all who knew Bruce in that he will be dearly missed.”

Halle, who lived in Arizona at the time of his death, opened the first Discount Tire store in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1960. At the time, he served as the tire technician, accountant, sign painter, toilet cleaner, customer service representative and wore other hats just to grow the business. His business motto was simple: treat others how you want to be treated, always give the customer a good deal; surprise the customer with unexpected benefits like clean bathrooms, free snow tire changes or free flat repairs; build your customer base through word of mouth; and have fun.

“His absence creates a tremendous loss for all of us, but in his honor, Discount Tire will continue on the course that Bruce has set for us,” said Vice Chairman, Gary Van Brunt. “The five lessons that Mr. Halle taught us will forever resonate in our hearts and minds: Be honest, work hard, have fun, be grateful and pay it forward.”

Since the 60s, Halle has created the largest and most recognized tire store chain in the country. This year, Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, will surpass 1,000 stores in 34 states this year.

With a net worth of $5.2 billion as of January 2018, Halle was listed as Arizona’s wealthiest man by Forbes.

While creating his business, Halle gave back to the community. He and wife, Diane, launched The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation, which covers a broad range of causes. He also created programs for Discount Tire employees such as the Bruce T. Halle Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance to employees in need, and the Bruce T. Halle Scholarship Program, which has awarded over 2,700 scholarships for employees’ children to attend college.

Known as a humble man, Halle shied away from industry recognition, preferring to give to his employees and leadership team credit for the company’s continued success.

In his personal life, Halle was deeply spiritual traveled to the Vatican, where he and his wife were knighted with the Order of St. Gregory for their contribution to chapel repairs. Throughout his life, Halle amassed an unprecedented art collection of more than 400 tire-related lithographs, which are curated and on display at company headquarters.

In 1995, Halle was awarded an honorary doctorate from Eastern Michigan University and delivered the university’s commencement speech. The Bruce T. Halle Library on his alma mater campus at Eastern Michigan University is named after him.

The book “Six Tires, No Plan: The Impossible Journey of the Most Inspirational Leader that (Almost) Nobody Knows” was written about Halle and recounts his rise from a kid with a newspaper route in New Hampshire to creating one of the country’;s most respected companies. Halle is survived by his wife Diane, his loving children Bruce Halle, Jr. (Nikki), Susan Lyle (Wilson), Lisa Pedersen (Chris) and Michael Zuieback (Sheila); siblings Bob Halle (Nancy), Mary Ellen Merrill, Betty Lou Halle; and 7 grandchildren.

This story will be updated.