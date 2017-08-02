News/Discount Tire
August 2, 2017

Discount Tire Expands into Pennsylvania

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has announced plans to grow its neighborhood retail store footprint into Pennsylvania. Known as the largest independent tire and wheel retailer in the country, Discount Tire has expanded into 10 new states since 2013, including a significant recent investment in new locations in Virginia.

The company currently has 950 neighborhood retail store locations across the country. The new retail stores will be in the greater Pittsburgh area, but the company has plans for additional plans for other Pennsylvania markets to be announced in the future.

