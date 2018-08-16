Dewalt Announces Metal Tool Storage Line Expansion

Dewalt announced the expansion of its Metal Tool Storage line, including top chests, workbenches and rolling cabinets ranging from 26-to 52-in. wide as well as 18-in. to 21-in. deep for ample storage solutions.

The 21-in. depth metal storage options include the 41-in. wide Tool Chest (DWST24071) Rolling Cabinet (DWST24071) combination, the 41-in. wide Mobile Workbench with wood top (DWST24192) and 52-in. Tool Chest (DWST25182) and Rolling Tool Cabinet (DWST24191) combination. They are each constructed of double-wall steel for strength and durability.

The drawers in the rolling cabinets provide a 200-pound load capacity with one 300-pound, full-width load capacity drawer. Each drawer of all 21-in. deep units features full-extension ball-bearing drawer slides that are equipped with the POSI-LATCH drawer latching system for easy release. The 21-in. units each include an integrated power and USB port in the top chests and mobile workbench as well as a keyed internal locking system and embossed drawer liners and top mats in each unit.

Each top chest and rolling cabinet combination offers an overall load rating of 2,500 lbs. with reinforced mounting channels and four 6-in. by 2-in. casters, for easy mobility around the shop floor. These storage units are perfect for mechanic’s tool sets, hand tools and accessories storage needs and more.

The 18-in. depth series of metal storage options include three top chest and rolling cabinet combinations, ranging in size from 26 in. wide to 52 in. wide. They are constructed of double-wall steel for strength and durability. Each drawer comes equipped with 100-pound load capacity drawers featuring full-extension, ball-bearing drawer slides with soft close latching for smooth and quiet operation.

Each top chest and rolling cabinet features a keyed internal locking system to safeguard tools and each chest has built-in power and USB strips to conveniently charge power tools, batteries and electronics. Each top chest and rolling cabinet combo has a 1,500-lb. load capacity with four, 5-in. x 2-in. casters. Embossed drawer liners and an embossed top mat come standard and help protect drawer and unit surfaces.