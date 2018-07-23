The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) announced that starting in 2020, the show would make a transformational move to June and will start the week of June 8.

The move allows participating brands the ability to deliver dynamic exhibits and experiential opportunities outside of the show’s four walls for attending journalists, industry members and consumers. It will also provide new avenues to showcase the products and technologies on display. Delivering greater ROI through reduced costs and dynamic opportunities will be a key aspect of the future show, NAIAS said in a press release.

“Our show is undergoing its most significant transformation in the last three decades,” said Rod Alberts, executive director of NAIAS. “Detroit will continue to be a global stage for some of the world’s most significant and iconic vehicle reveals and host an unparalleled international audience of media and key industry influencers.”

The show, run by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) and its executive board, will now allow automakers who are seeking out increasingly creative ways to debut vehicles and engage with consumers to not be confined to the Cobo Center’s space. While the foundation of the show inside Cobo Center will continue with vehicles and innovative mobility technologies showcased, transformation plans call for growth in both branding and event opportunities at multiple venues throughout Detroit, and perhaps, beyond.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide an experience and opportunity for participating companies and attendees, that only Detroit can offer,” said Doug North, DADA president. “June will allow us to better showcase the automotive leadership, development and heritage our great city and region holds.”

Auto show dynamics are changing globally as the auto industry undergoes its biggest shift in more than a century, NAIAS said. Plans have been underway for over a year, NAIAS says, to embrace this evolution with its move to June and provide a fresh, international platform for hundreds of brands to highlight their innovations.

“As we look to break out of the traditional auto show model, there is not a need to follow the normal show season,” added North. “The new direction and focus of the show will disrupt the normal cadence of traditional shows and create a new event unparalleled in the industry.”

Hosting the show in June sets the stage for exhibitors to conduct dynamic outdoor experiential brand activations, immersing and engaging the media and consumers in memorable product experiences. A sampling of outdoor experiential activities might include:

Dynamic Vehicle Debuts

Ride and Drives

Autonomous/Automated Driving

Off-Road Challenges

NAIAS envisions that the activation sites will be located throughout downtown Detroit, including at some of the city’s jewels such as Hart Plaza, Detroit RiverWalk, Campus Martius, Woodward Avenue and Grand Circus Park. Activation spots might even extend beyond the downtown area to historic automotive locations or state parks such as Belle Isle.

“The potential to create a month-long automotive festival in Detroit starting with the Detroit Grand Prix, going through our show and concluding with the nationally-celebrated fireworks on the river, will provide an unmatched festival-like experience for all attendees,” added Alberts.

The move to June will translate into substantial cost savings for exhibitors. By eliminating November, December and January holidays from the move-in equation, exhibitors will see reduced overtime labor costs for builds. Additionally, the show will have a shorter move-in schedule of three weeks, significantly reduced from the current eight weeks on average it takes for move-in. With a reduced build time, exhibit builds will be simplified and less custom-built for Detroit, providing numerous cost savings as well.

“Reinventing NAIAS as a summertime festival of design, speed and innovation is incredibly exciting,” said Mark Truby, vice president of communications for the Ford Motor Company. “It will showcase the best of our industry and the best of Detroit and should become a can’t-miss event on the calendar for global automakers and media.”

The January 2019 NAIAS looks to build off the significant buzz generated this past show where media metrics reports from PRIME Research indicate NAIAS remains the global leader among domestic shows in terms of influence as it garners the largest reach, number of articles and share of voice.

“Coming off recent trips in Europe, Asia, and around the U.S., automakers, suppliers and tech companies have hinted at some important product news that is earmarked for Detroit this upcoming year,” said Bill Golling, 2019 NAIAS chairman. “We look forward to providing a world-class platform for the over 200 brands that showcase their innovations at our show.”