Dept. of Commerce Revises Countervailing Duties on 3 Chinese PLT Tiremakers

The Department of Commerce has amended its countervailing duty administrative review of certain passenger vehicle and light truck tires (passenger tires) imported from China.

The review was issued to correct ministerial errors after Giti Tire Global Trading Pte. Ltd. alleged the department miscalculated its sales denominator, government grants and Adverse Facts Available Rate to the Export Buyer’s Credits program. It amended the net subsidy rates for GITI, Cooper (Kunshan) Tire Co., Ltd. (Cooper), and Zhongce Rubber Group Company Limited and non-selected companies under review.

The new rates are as follows:

Giti Tire Global Trading Pte. Ltd. and associated businesses (including GITI Tire USA): 15.75

Cooper (Kunshan) Tire Co.: 15.10

Zhongce Rubber Group Company Limited: 114.48

Non-selected companies: 15.53

The department will hand over enforcement to these duties to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in mid-May, 15 days after the date of publication of the amended final results.