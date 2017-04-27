In the News/Denso Products and Services Americas Inc.
April 27, 2017

Denso Names New Americas Head

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Brett Lowie has been named the new director of Americas Operations for Denso Products and Services Americas Inc., an affiliate of Denso Corp.

As director of Americas operations, Lowie is responsible for overseeing all Denso parts shipping operations across North America.

“Brett’s wealth of supply chain knowledge and experience is already strengthening our organization, expanding our network and paving the way for us to take customer service to the next level,” said Kazu Yanagawa, vice president of Denso’s supply chain management group. “With his keen understanding of the complex logistics involved in getting the right parts to the customer the first time, Brett is a tremendous addition to our management team.”

Lowie has more than 30 years of experience in parts distribution, warehousing and supply chain management. Prior to joining Denso he’s worked for Chrysler, Penske Logistics and Mercedes-Benz USA.

Lowie has an MBA in international business and finance from Baker College in Flint, Mich., and a bachelor’s in economics and finance from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn.

