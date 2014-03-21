Home Uncategorized

Denso has launched a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) sensor program to support its aftermarket customers’ needs. Denso noted that just 16 part numbers cover more than 100 popular passenger cars, sport-utilities, trucks and crossovers – more than 25 million vehicles on the road.
“Two Denso TPMS sensor part numbers cover 73% of Toyota, Lexus and Scion vehicles, and an additional two part numbers cover 36% of Honda and Acura vehicles,” said Fran Labun, vice president of the sales group at Denso.
According to the company, Denso TPMS benefits include:
- Denso TPMS sensors maintain diagnostic capabilities, enabling quick and accurate troubleshooting
- 10-year battery
- Quick, direct-fit installation, with no need for time-consuming cloning or programming
  • Dragonchess

    The TPMS sensors for Dord don’t work. Won’t sync with vehicle. No Denso customer servics either.

