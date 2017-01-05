Denso Expands TPMS Coverage

Denso Products and Services Americas Inc. has added 14 new part numbers to its First Time Fit tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) sensors, increasing its vehicle coverage.

The new part numbers are available in the 2017 TPMS Sensor Catalog and give Denso additional coverage for a total of 50 makes.

Denso TPMS replacement sensors now cover Volkswagen, Mini, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Land Rover, Tesla, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Maybach, Maserati, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Kia and Hyundai.

“All Denso TPMS sensors operate just like the original equipment by restoring all TPMS functions to their original condition,” said Frank Cisek, senior manager of the Denso’s aftermarket sales group. “OE battery life, along with competitive pricing and ease of installation, are also standard features.”

The 2017 TPMS Sensor Catalog is available in digital and print formats. Access the digital version at densoautoparts.com/catalogs/tire-pressure-monitoring-system-sensor-catalog.