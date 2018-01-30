DENSO Develops New Vision Sensor for Improved Night Driving Safety

DENSO Corporation, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, announced it has developed a new standard vision sensor that detects pedestrians at night, cyclists, road signs, driving lanes and other road users.

The new vision sensor works with a millimeter-wave radar sensor to automatically activate emergency braking on vehicles when obstacles are identified. The device is featured in the 2018 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire, which were released in January this year.

The new sensor improves night vision by using a unique lens specifically designed for low-light use and a solid-state imaging device with higher sensitivity. These devices help the sensor better identify other road users and different-shaped road signs, such as triangular, rectangular, and octagonal signs used in Japan, Europe and the U.S.

An improved white-line detection and road-edge detection algorithm also broaden its lane-keeping assistance range and lane departure alert functions. The sensor is 40% smaller than previous models, which helps reduce costs and makes installation easier.