Denlein Joins Kumho Tire as EVP of Sales, Marketing

Kumho Tire has appointed tire industry veteran Shawn Denlein as executive vice president of sales and marketing. Denlein will start in the role on April 23 and report to Harry Choi, CEO of Kumho Tire USA.

With more than 24 years in the tire industry, 15 of which were in senior management roles, Denlein will oversee the marketing and sales force and boost collaboration between the two departments. Denlein will be responsible for replacement market growth and will lead Kumho’s sales force to strengthen existing partnerships as well as build new ones.

“Kumho Tire has been steadily recruiting talent with extensive experience and knowledge of the tire industry in order to improve operations, increase OE supply opportunities and to stabilize the company and improve operations across the board”, said Harry Choi, CEO/President of Kumho Tire USA, Inc. “Shawn Denlein brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and we are excited to welcome him to the Kumho team. We have high expectations, but have no doubt that he will be able to excel in his new role.”

Denlein comes to Kumho from Monro, where he served as senior vice president of tire merchandising. Prior to joining Monro, he held leadership positions with Hankook Tire and Yokohama Tire Corp.

“I am excited to join Kumho Tire and lead the sales and marketing teams,” said Denlein. “Kumho is well recognized in the industry with top performing products and innovative technology. I am looking forward to applying the knowledge gained over my career in the tire industry to drive growth and profitability for Kumho.”