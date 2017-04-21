Delphi Launches New Steering & Suspension Line

Delphi Product & Service Solutions (DPSS) has launched a new steering and suspension line in North America.

The new line of steering and suspension parts includes control arms, tie rod ends, sway bar links, inner tie rods, ball joints, bushings, and rack and pinion bellow kits. The import-focused product line offers nearly 2,000 SKUs for applications including Acura, Honda, Audi, Volkswagen, Lexus, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, and Subaru. Additionally, the line covers more than 241 million vehicles built from 1968 to 2016.

“Launching this new steering and suspension line is an exciting step for us as we continue to grow our business and focus on exceptional customer service,” said Kathy Jorge, vice president, North America, Delphi Product & Service Solutions. “As a global company with a deep OE heritage, we are proud to offer our rigorously tested and long-lasting steering parts to the North American market. We back every one of our parts with our reputation for quality.”

Delphi plans to expand coverage and include more domestic applications through 2020.

For more information, visit delphiautoparts.com.