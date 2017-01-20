Dealer Tire Moving HQ in February

Cleveland, Ohio-based distributor Dealer Tire is moving its headquarters this February to a new location in the city.

On Feb.17, Dealer Tire will relocate from its Chester Avenue location to 7012 Euclid Avenue (formerly the Victory Center building). The move comes two months earlier than original planned and should be completed the week of March 6.

The new headquarters is housed in a completely renovated four-story, 100-year-old building, and also has a newly constructed 650-car parking garage and an outdoor green space.

Dealer Tire said it will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and media open house for the new facility in early spring.

Dealer Tire has been based at the original Chester Avenue location since it was founded in 1999 by Scott and Dean Mueller and their father, Walter D. Mueller. The family owned the Cleveland-based tire retailer Mueller Tire & Brake.

Dealer Tire supplies tires to auto dealerships across the nation.