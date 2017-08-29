Deadline This Week for TIA Board Elections

The 2017 Board of Directors election deadline for the Tire Industry Association is Friday, Sept. 1. All TIA members that are in good standing and with voting rights are encouraged to participate.

Four individuals will be elected to serve on the TIA Board for a three-year term. The nominees for this year’s election include:

Chris Brown – Florida Tire Supply, Inc. (Auburndale, Fla.)

Ernie Caramanico – Amityville Firestone (Amityville, N.Y.)

Daniel Childers – TCi Tire Centers (Duncan, S.C.)

Russell Devens – McCarthy Tire Service Company (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.)

Brad Feeney – TBC Corporation (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.)

Leslie Hamilton – Jee Wholesale Tire (Houston, Texas)

Mason Hess – Purcell Tire and Service Center (Tucson, Ariz.)

Thomas Kirk Huls – TOKAH Inc. dba Big O Tire (Yucca Valley, Calif.)

Sean Lannoo – Continental Automotive Systems (Allentown, Pa.)

Gary MacCausland – VIP Tires and Service (Auburn, Maine)

Brian McGeoghegan – Mohawk Rubber Sales (Hingham, Mass.)

Lance Meyer – Myers Tire Supply (Akron, Ohio)

Mike Pursley – Wegmann Automotive (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

W. Rippetoe – Schrader International (Auburn Hills, Mich.)

Election materials have already been mailed to the primary contacts at all eligible TIA member companies. The results of the election will be announced mid-September with the new board members taking office on Oct. 30, 2017 at TIA’s annual meeting during the Global Tire Expo in Las Vegas.