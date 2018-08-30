News/Big 3 Tire Top Shop
August 30, 2018

Deadline to Enter Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Awards Friday

K&M Dealer Meeting 2018
Cheryl Gossard, President of K&M Tire (right), Ken Langhals, K&M Tire CEO, and Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Winner Trudy Deutsch of Manley Tire.

For K&M Tire customers participating in the Mr. Tire and/or Big 3 Tire dealer programs, the deadline to enter the 2019 Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Awards, powered by Hankook Tire and O’Reilly Auto Parts, closes at midnight on Friday, Aug. 31.

Now in its third year, the Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Dealer Top Shop contest is modeled after Tire Review’s industry-leading Top Shop Award program. The winning dealer and three finalists will be honored at the 2019 K&M Dealer in January 2019.

The winning tire dealers will receive cash prizes, a beautiful trophy, a feature story, and the title of 2019 Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop. Last year, Manley Tire of Valley Springs, South Dakota won the cash, trophy and industry recognition.

Visit www.mrtiretopshop.com for more details.

