May 1, 2018

Deadline Extended to Nominate a Shop for Tire Review's Top Shop Award

Deadline Extended to Nominate a Shop for Tire Review's Top Shop Award

Good news! We’ve extended the deadline to nominate a shop for our Top Shop Award, presented by Coats Garage. 

Now in its 12th year, Tire Review Top Shop Award program is searching for the “best of the best” independent tire dealers in North America.

The Top Shop Awards program spotlights independent tire dealers that best epitomize the key attributes and values of a highly successful business.

“The award shines the spotlight on the most successful businesses in our industry, especially the owners and team members who support that success,” says Tire Review Editor Patti Renner. “We see our Top Shop Winners and Finalists as an inspiration for others in our industry.”

Top Shop Winners and Finalists will be profiled in a special Top Shop section of Tire Review’s October issue. They will also receive prizes, equipment from Coats and an invitation to join the Top Shop winner’s circle at an exclusive Top Shop Summit in Nashville, Sept. 2018.

Independent tire dealers in North America are eligible to enter the Top Shop contest. Dealers can nominate their own business, or others may nominate a tire dealer’s business by clicking here.

 

