Deadline Approaching for Trade Mission to Chile

The registration deadline is quickly approaching for companies interested in joining the Auto Care Association’s Trade Mission to Chile. The trade mission will take place on Aug. 21-22, 2018, and the deadline to register is July 6.

Trade mission participants will enjoy customized one-on-one meetings with prospective partners and customers, hotel accommodations, local transportation, meals, interpreters, market overview briefing and a networking reception. The trade mission is open to all companies in the industry, with qualifying companies eligible to receive a $1,500 offset of the trade mission package cost.

Under the United States – Chile Free Trade Agreement (FTA), 100 percent of U.S. consumer and industrial goods exports to the region are no longer subject to tariffs. Chile is stable, prosperous, and consistently ranks high on international indices relating to economic freedom, transparency and competitiveness.

Previous trade missions to Latin American countries, organized by the Auto Care Association in collaboration with the U.S. Commercial Service, include Guatemala, Peru, Colombia, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

The trade mission to Chile is part of the Market Development Cooperator Program (MDCP) award the association received from the U.S. Department of Commerce to support export promotion projects in Latin America.

To learn more and apply to attend the Auto Care Association’s trade mission to Chile in 2018, click here. For more information about this event, please contact Carolina Arregoces at [email protected] or 240-333-1037.