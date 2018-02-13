The market for dashcams is expected to grow at a rate of over 5% annually, which will make it a $2.5 billion industry by 2025, according to a Research and Markets report.

The report says many private vehicle owners are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of dashcams. In addition, taxi and bus drivers, driving instructors, police officers and many others use dashcams to capture real-time driving incidences. Dashcams provide evidence in case of accidents to easily identify the fault of the driver. The footage is also accepted by some insurance companies.



Dashcams are also used for taking videos through the journey. After the growing popularity of meteor shower videos published by a Russian motorist, the demand for dashcams has increased in the U.S. and UK.

The global dashcam market is dominated by manufacturers in Asia Pacific region particularly from South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and China. The market competition is expected to increase in the future as recognized players such as Garmin, Panasonic, Hewlett-Packard and others looking to diversify their presence. Papago Inc. is recognized as a global leader in the dashcam market and sells its dashcams in China, Russia, Australia, the U.S. and Europe.



Other key trends that contribute to the rise in dashcams include: automobile manufacturers looking to integrate dashcams in their vehicles for a competitive edge; dashcam manufacturers focusing on providing advanced and packaged solutions; and

incentives and discounts from vehicle insurance companies to install dashcams.