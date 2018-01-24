Dan Patrick to Star in New Continental College Basketball Ads

Dan Patrick will be featured in two new 30-second television ads for Continental Tire. The nationally syndicated sports talk host will star in the commercials to highlight Continental’s university partnerships and tournament sponsorships.

The two spots, “Ladder” and “Big Man on Campus,” were filmed in November 2017 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, following up “Distractor” and “Buzzer Beater,” the company’s 2016-17 ads.

“I was really excited to work with Continental Tire again because I saw what the stories were,” said Patrick. “I wasn’t sure what we were going to be able to do to top what we did last year, but Continental really gets the one-of-a-kind college basketball community and what I personally bring to the table. They managed to somehow create even funnier spots that help fans continue laughing both with me and at me.”

In this year’s commercial spots, Patrick is joined by popular Danette, McLovin.

Both television spots began airing nationally on January 3, 2018 and appear during college basketball games broadcast on CBS, CBS Sports, Fox, FS1, Big Ten Network, ESPN Networks and Raycomm/ACC Network.

“We were thrilled to have Dan return for these commercials in support of our college basketball program,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for Continental Tire. “We wanted fans to know that we celebrate their passion for college basketball, and that we love the game, too. Dan helped us deliver this message last year and with the addition of McLovin in this year’s commercials, the chemistry between the two only adds to that message.”

Continental Tire has partnerships with many of the top college basketball schools in the country and three pre-season and post-season tournaments. Dating back to the 2015-2016 season, Continental’s partnerships span across seven conferences (AAC, ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC 12 and SEC).

The company plans to implement in-arena activations through its partnership agreements at games across the country, including branded student-section giveaways.