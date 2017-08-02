Customer Marketing and Retention Companies Partner

Kukui Corporation has partnered with AutoShopFollowUp.com to equip tire and auto service facilities with next-level customer retention solutions.

Kukui’s new Lost Customer Module identifies which customers have not been in the shop for a while, but contacting them all is sometimes a challenge. Through this partnership, AutoShopFollowUp.com will handle the follow up calls.

AutoShopFollowUp.com will utilize Kukui’s innovative web platform to offer a more robust and comprehensive marketing platform helping automotive shop owners more effectively communicate with and retain customers.

“This partnership with AutoShopFollowUp.com is just the beginning of a long line of innovative solutions that will transform the way automotive industries interact with clients,” said Kukui CEO Todd Westerlund. “Our integrated web marketing platform gives us the opportunity to offer a range of analytic, marketing and communications services to change the fortunes of several companies in a highly competitive auto and auto ancillary industry.”