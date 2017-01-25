News/CTDA
January 25, 2017

CTDA, 1-800EveryRim Host New Year Luncheon

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

CTDA_1_800EveryRim_Luncheon_17
Pictured from left to right: Matt Burrows,Yokohama; Billy Eordekian, 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels; CTDA President Chris Barry, ITDG; TIA President Tom Formanek, Stellar Industries; Gianlucca Grioni, Pirelli; SEMA WTC Chairman Joe Findeis, The Plus Sizing Guide

The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) New Year Luncheon, hosted by 1-800EveryRim – OEM Wheels, welcomed 76 attendees representing 46 companies on Jan. 12 at the Dal Rae Restaurant in Pico Rivera, Calif.

“The spirit of this event is for guests to really enjoy the social period and to see old friends while making a whole lot of new ones. And what spirit we had!” said CTDA board member and event host Billy Eordekian of 1-800EveryRim – OEM Wheels.

During the luncheon, speakers from different areas of the tire industry shared insights and tools with CTDA. Speakers included:

– Tire Industry Association President Tom Formanek discussed what the presidential election might mean for the tire industry.

– SEMA Wheel & Tire Countil Chairman Joe Findeis talked about the benefits tire dealers could gain when using the WTC Ride Guide to determine vehicle performance relating to wheel and tire sizing.

– Chris Likert of Federated Insurance spoke as CTDA’s official liability Insurance vendor.

– CTDA Director Dave Redfern highlighted the benefits of CTDA membership and CTDA President Chris Barry served as Master of Ceremonies.

Federated Insurance and Yokohama Tire Corp. were gold sponsors of the luncheon, while Pirelli, Lakin Tire and Voxx Wheels were silver sponsors.

Door prizes were provided by Voxx Wheels, Hankook, Freedom Tire, Pirelli and Interstate Tire; and table favors were courtesy of Tires Warehouse, Freedom Tire, Pirelli, and 1-800EveryRim – OEM Wheels.

 

