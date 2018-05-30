The Automotive Lift Institute Inc. (ALI), an ANSI-accredited product certification body (Accreditation ID No. 0584), has made a public announcement that counterfeit lift inspection labels have been found in New York City and Long Island with records going back to at least 2016.

In recent months, various vehicle service lifts have been reported to display counterfeit inspection labels bearing ALI’s Certified Lift Inspector mark. Use of this counterfeit mark unethically leads shop owners, service technicians, Department of Transportation inspectors and Occupational Health and Safety officials to believe that an inspection performed by an ALI certified inspector had occurred. These fraudulent labels resemble ALI’s annual inspection label but have been applied by a company that is not affiliated with ALI in any way. Representation of ALI’s registered mark on labels such as the one in the image attached is not authorized. Automotive lifts bearing the label depicted should have this label removed immediately, and the lift should be re-inspected by a qualified lift inspector, says ALI.

As of this notice, there have been no reports of damage or injury presented to ALI related to this counterfeit inspection service. The labels were found in multiple automotive shop facilities throughout Brooklyn, the Bronx and Long Island.

In its public notice, ALI stated that Gemco Garage Equipment Corp., said to be located at 15375 Rockaway Boulevard, Jamaica, New York, is not eligible to use ALI’s Lift Inspector Certification mark and it is not affiliated with ALI. (Editor’s note: as of press time, calls to Gemco for comments on these claims were not returned.)

ALI says it intends to prosecute this unethical approach that undermines public trust and lift safety. Consumers with lifts bearing these labels (pictured) are advised to contact ALI immediately and seek out inspection services from a qualified lift inspector. To locate the ALI Certified Inspector nearest to you, visit the Directory of ALI Certified Lift Inspection Providers at autolift.org/find-a-certified-auto-lift-inspector.

This article originally appeared in Aftermarket News, a sister publication of Tire Review part of Babcox Media.