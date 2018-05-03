Cosmo Tires Launches PCR, Truck, Bus Tire Lineup

Tire Group International will introduce their second generation Cosmo PCR, truck and bus radial tire range at The Tire Cologne trade fair from May 29 to June 1 in Cologne, Germany.

The Cosmo PCR range includes two models of premium UHP tires, and the TBR range includes long haul, regional, urban and on/off road patterns.

“Cosmo Tires have always been engineered and constructed to meet the world’s most demanding work conditions, using Latin America as our proving grounds,” said Tony Gonzalez, TGI chairman and CEO. “Today, the Cosmo PCR and TBR line is manufactured in Thailand, and for the first time, it will be available to the European market. We continue to bring our customers the highest quality tires at the right value.”

Cosmo Tires were originally launched in 1994. Initially consisting of quality light truck bias and truck bias tires, Cosmo quickly grew to carry a complete assortment of TBR, agriculture, industrial and off-the -road tires.

Visit www.cosmotires.com for more information.