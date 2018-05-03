Products/Cosmo Tires
May 3, 2018

Cosmo Tires Launches PCR, Truck, Bus Tire Lineup

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

How Michelin Wants to Change the Way Consumers Buy Tires

Dept. of Commerce Revises Countervailing Duties on 3 Chinese PLT Tiremakers

Tenneco Expands Monroe Brakes Coverage To Nearly 2M Additional Import, Domestic Vehicles

SEMA Hall Of Fame Names 3 New Members

Friction One Named Co-Man Vendor Of The Year By The Group; Stant Earns Co-Man Order Fill Honor

TireHub Recap: What We Know So Far About Bridgestone and Goodyear's Joint Distribution Venture

Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form National Tire Distributor TireHub

ATD Issues Open Letter to Stakeholders

Camso Introduces Seven New Construction Tires

Growth Of Ride-Hailing Services In NYC Fuels Arch Auto Parts’ Business

Cosmo tires TBR UHPTire Group International will introduce their second generation Cosmo PCR, truck and bus radial tire range at The Tire Cologne trade fair from May 29 to June 1 in Cologne, Germany.

The Cosmo PCR range includes two models of premium UHP tires, and the TBR range includes long haul, regional, urban and on/off road patterns.

“Cosmo Tires have always been engineered and constructed to meet the world’s most demanding work conditions, using Latin America as our proving grounds,” said Tony Gonzalez, TGI chairman and CEO.  “Today, the Cosmo PCR and TBR line is manufactured in Thailand, and for the first time, it will be available to the European market. We continue to bring our customers the highest quality tires at the right value.”

Cosmo Tires were originally launched in 1994. Initially consisting of quality light truck bias and truck bias tires, Cosmo quickly grew to carry a complete assortment of TBR, agriculture, industrial and off-the -road tires.

Visit www.cosmotires.com for more information.

Show Full Article