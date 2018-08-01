Corghi USA Installs its Largest Tire Changer in South Dakota Shop

Corghi USA has installed what it calls the largest, industrial tire changer ever made at a tire shop in South Dakota.

The company’s HD1800 was immediately put to test with these wheel assemblies at Twin Valley Tire in Milbank, South Dakota.

The HD1800 Hydrus heavy-duty tire changer will work on mining, forestry and agricultural wheels and tires up to 118 inches and 6,600 pounds.

