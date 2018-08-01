News/Corghi USA
August 1, 2018

Corghi USA Installs its Largest Tire Changer in South Dakota Shop

Corghi USA Hydrus Heavy Duty Tire Changer
Corghi USA’s Hydrus Heavy Duty Tire Changer

Corghi USA has installed what it calls the largest, industrial tire changer ever made at a tire shop in South Dakota.

The company’s HD1800 was immediately put to test with these wheel assemblies at Twin Valley Tire in Milbank, South Dakota.

The HD1800 Hydrus heavy-duty tire changer will work on mining, forestry and agricultural wheels and tires up to 118 inches and 6,600 pounds.

For more information about the HD1800, visit www.corghi.com.