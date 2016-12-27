Cop Kills Man at Arkansas Tire Store
A deputy in Fayetteville, Ark., is on paid leave after fatally shooting a man in a tire store.
According to local media, Benjamin Oritz was shot after he approached the deputy with a knife while he waited on repairs for his patrol car. Oritz lunged at the officer with the knife before being fatally shot.
Inside Oritz’s backpack was a note to family discussing suicide.
The following two tabs change content below.
Latest posts by Tire Review Staff (see all)
- Atturo Moves to New Headquarters - December 28, 2016
- Two Tire Shops Suffer Fires - December 28, 2016
- TIA Unveils 2017 CTS Training Schedule - December 27, 2016