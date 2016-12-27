Home News

A deputy in Fayetteville, Ark., is on paid leave after fatally shooting a man in a tire store.

According to local media, Benjamin Oritz was shot after he approached the deputy with a knife while he waited on repairs for his patrol car.  Oritz lunged at the officer with the knife before being fatally shot.

Inside Oritz’s backpack was a note to family discussing suicide.

Tire Review Staff
