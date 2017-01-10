Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 Wins Good Design Award

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. has been honored with a 2016 Good Design Award for the design of its Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 tire.

“The Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 is a breakthrough tire in the ultra-high performance category, with innovations that deliver incredible grip, holding the road at up to 1g in tight corners—a marvel of cutting edge technology for an all-season tire,” said Scott Jamieson, Cooper’s director of product management for North America.

“Cooper is honored to have earned this recognition for our Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 tire,” Jamieson adds. “It has been earning rave reviews for its ability to hold the road in wet or dry conditions, and we’re thrilled to add this award to its accomplishments.”

The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies selected the tire from thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.

The Good Design Award is one of the world’s most prestigious and longest-standing design award programs that recognizes new consumer products designed and manufactured in Europe, Asia, Africa, and North and South America. The award is based on criteria such as innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept, function, utility, energy efficiency, and sensitivity to the environment.