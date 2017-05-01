News/Awards
May 1, 2017

Cooper Video Awarded Top IAC Honors

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. took home two awards for its Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 videos from the Internet Advertising Competition (IAC).

Cooper’s two-minute video showing the Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 holding 1G in tight corners won “Best Automobile Online Video,” the top honor in its category. The tiremaker’s 15-second video on the tire earned “Outstanding Online Video” honors.

The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. Winners are chosen based on design, ease of use, copywriting, interactivity, use of technology, innovation and content.

“The Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 is a tire for high performance vehicles and drivers,” said Jessica Egerton, Cooper’s director of brand development. “We wanted the viewer to feel the same excitement from these videos as they would getting behind the wheel of a car with these new tires on it. To accomplish that and also be recognized by the prestigious IAC is truly an honor.”

To view the award-winning Cooper videos, visit www.youtube.com/coopertire.

