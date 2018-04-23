Cooper Tire’s Tread Wisely Program Encourages Prom Auto Safety

With prom night coming up in high schools across the country, Cooper Tire’s Tread Wisely safety campaign is encouraging teens to get pumped for prom by performing three important tire safety checks before heading to the big dance.

Check your tire pressure: To check your tire pressure, find your car’s ideal pressure listed on the sticker inside your car door, glove box or fuel door, or in the car’s manual. Remove the tire’s valve cap and press a tire gauge firmly onto the valve stem. The end of your tire pressure gauge will pop up and show a reading of the pounds per square inch (PSI) of air pressure in your tires. If this number matches your recommended tire pressure, you’re good to go. If the number is lower than the recommended tire pressure, your tire is underinflated. If the reading on the gauge is higher than the pressure recommended for your car, you need to release some air. Check your tread depth: To check your tread depth, use the penny test. Insert the edge of a penny into the most worn groove of your tire tread with Lincoln’s head down and facing you. If the top of Honest Abe’s head is covered by tread, meaning you cannot see the top of his head, the tire tread is in good shape. If the top of his head is visible, you need to replace the tire. Check the overall condition of your tires: Assess the overall condition of your tires by looking at them closely to ensure there are no cuts, cracks, punctures or bulges. If you spot any of these, get your tires checked by a professional before driving on them.

Videos showing how to perform these three tire safety checks are available on the free Tread Wisely mobile app. The app also includes a unique “I Got There” feature that allows users to set a reminder when leaving home to contact their parents or friends once they’ve arrived at their destination. With just a few touches, the app sends a pre-written text letting loved ones know that teens have made it safely.

“Nothing can deflate prom excitement faster than tires that aren’t ready for the big dance. Checking tires before prom night ensures they are pumped for prom – just like the teens riding on them – helping to get promgoers to their destination safely,” said Pete McNally, director of Cooper’s North America Technical Center. “This, combined with teens utilizing the ‘I Got There’ feature on the Tread Wisely app, can help parents worry less and everyone enjoy prom night more.”

The Tread Wisely app is available for download from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). To learn more about Tread Wisely, visit www.treadwisely.org.