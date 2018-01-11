Cooper Tire’s Roadmaster RM332 WB, a heavy duty, wide base commercial tire, earned a spot on Construction Equipment magazine’s Top 100 New Products of 2017. The tire was selected from several hundred products considered for the list which recognizes the year’s most innovative new construction equipment and related products as chosen by the publication’s editorial staff.

A tire for the steer axle in mixed service applications, the Roadmaster RM332 WB has a rib-type tread pattern specially developed to withstand the rigors of on-and off-road, heavy haul driving while also providing extended tread life and even wear. Its cut and chip resistant tread compound is formulated to meet the diverse performance requirements of mixed service applications, according to Cooper.

Additionally, the RM332 WB is designed to preserve the casing for retreading, including a protective curb bar on both sidewalls, stone protector ledges in all four circumferential grooves to help resist stone penetrations, and four heavy-duty, full-width steel belts to promote durability in heavy haul fleets according to the company.

“The RM332 WB is a tire that delivers with the performance and durability that fleets demand. It provides long miles to removal and is backed by a strong warranty, making it a great choice for owner-operators and fleets looking to gain a competitive advantage through cost-effective tires,” said Gary Schroeder, director of Cooper’s truck and bus tire business. “It is an honor to receive this award that highlights innovative products that really pay off for end users in terms of productivity and efficiency.”