Cooper Tire Wins Best Manufacturing Website Award

The Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) has selected the Cooper Tires website, www.coopertire.com, as the winner of its Best Manufacturing Website award. The website earned top honors in its category based on seven criteria including creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, use of the medium and memorability.

The 2018 IAC awards, the only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising, highlight the top online advertising in 96 industries and nine online formats. Awards are given to the entries that rate the highest within each industry category.

“It was important when redesigning the Cooper consumer website that we create a user experience that simplifies the tire selection process and helps consumers through their purchase journey. By conducting extensive user and market research, we enhanced our site’s digital tools, improved navigation and eliminated jargon to make the purchase decision less stressful,” said Jessica Egerton, Cooper’s director of brand development. “It is exciting to be able to offer this tool to consumers, and it’s a great honor to be recognized by the prestigious IAC for the effort.”

The new Cooper website, launched in 2017, includes an interactive tire selector guide called ‘Help Me Choose’ that aids consumers in finding the right tire by asking three simple questions – vehicle type, expected mileage and typical weather conditions experienced. The site offers intuitive filtering through the use of checkboxes related to key criteria utilized in the tire purchase decision according to the company. Those browsing the site can also view all Cooper tires and individually select which to compare for greater detail. Other features include live chat with a Cooper consumer relations specialist and educational content related to tire buying.

IAC award winners are highlighted on the competition’s website at www.iacaward.org/iac/winners.asp.