Cooper Tire Wins Two Design Awards

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has won design awards for two of its tires.

The Cooper Evolution H/T™, an all-season highway tire for the U.S. market, and the Mastercraft Courser Sport 100™, an ultra-high performance tire for drivers in Asia, earned 2017 GOOD DESIGN® awards from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies.

The tires were selected from thousands of entries spanning more than 55 countries.

“Earning GOOD DESIGN® awards for products in the U.S. and China is testament to Cooper’s global design excellence,” said Chuck Yurkovich, the company’s senior vice president of global research & development. “This is the fifth consecutive year a Cooper product has earned this prestigious honor, and we are proud to have been selected once again for these great tires.”

The GOOD DESIGN award recognizes the most innovative industrial products and graphic designs around the world. The award is based on criteria including innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept, function, utility, energy efficiency and environmental sensitivity.

Earlier this year, Cooper’s Evolution H/T was received a new product award at Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas. It has 3D Micro-Gauge™ siping to help maintain wet traction and stability. The tire’s silica compound improves grip and handling in both wet and dry conditions and displaces heat to keep the tire cooler, according to the company. The tire has 60,000-mile warranty and is available in 28 sizes.

The Mastercraft Courser Sport 100, available in 12 sizes, is specialized for sport vehicles’ highway handling, stability and wet grip. The tire has an asymmetric tread design and wide-line shoulders as well as a four-wide circumferential groves that provide allow the tire to grip to the road.