Cooper Tire Teams Up with DoSomething.org to Launch National Tire Safety Campaign

Cooper Tire’s Tread Wisely program, a tire and vehicle safety campaign for teens and young adults, and DoSomething.org, the largest not-for-profit organization exclusively for young people and social change, have launched a national tire safety campaign for young drivers. The “Pump It Up” campaign, which will be active through Sept. 30, encourages teens and young adults to learn how to check tire pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition to stay safer on the road.

“We know that young people don’t always prioritize tire safety, so we’ve designed this campaign to combine a significant topic in their world – saving money – with the important topic of tire safety,” said Anne Roman, Cooper’s vice president of communications and public affairs. “Proper tire maintenance can save money in fuel costs and help increase the lifespan of tires.”

“Pump It Up” encourages DoSomething members to print and place eye-catching tire safety flyers under their friends’ windshield wipers. Those who receive the flyers text the word “TIRE” to 38383 for fun and informative messages about how to check their tire pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition. The young drivers also receive text messages encouraging them to join the campaign and spread tire safety with their friends and family.

According to DoSomething Chief Marketing Officer Carrie Bloxson, “Helping your friends save money and keeping them safe on the road — what could be better! Pump It Up is fun, engaging, important, and impactful. We’re thrilled to team up with Cooper Tire and activate thousands of young people to spread the word on tire safety.”

Those who sign up and successfully complete the campaign requirements are entered into a drawing to win a $3,000 scholarship. To learn more or join the Pump It Up campaign, visit https://www.dosomething.org/us/campaigns/pump-it.