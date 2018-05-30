Cooper Announces Scholarship Winners

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has announced the of the Roy V. Armes scholarship and the five winners of the Cooper Centennial Sch0larships.

The Roy V. Armes Scholarship was established in 2016 to honor former Cooper Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Roy Armes, upon his retirement. Armes served Cooper for nearly a decade, and this fund was created in recognition of his contributions and achievements. The scholarship is focused on high-achieving students who will attend a four-year institution of higher learning to pursue careers in business or engineering and goes to the child of a Cooper employee in the United States.

The recipient of the $5,000 second annual Roy V. Armes Scholarship is:

Jay Kaufman— Jay is the 19-year-old son of Jill Kaufman, Manager of Research & Development for Cooper’s Global Technical Center in Findlay, Ohio, and her husband, Glenn. He is a graduate of Ottawa-Glandorf High School in Ottawa, Ohio, and intends to study mechanical engineering at The Ohio State University. Jay was a three-year member, letterman and team captain of both the football and basketball teams and a member of Student Council and National Honor Society. He has volunteered with the American Red Cross, Challenged Champions Equestrian Center and the Meadows of Ottawa care facility. Active within his church, Jay has served as a mass server, lector and vacation bible school volunteer.

The Cooper Centennial Scholarship is in its fourth year and was originated to commemorate the company’s 100th anniversary in 2014. The scholarship is available to the children of Cooper employees in the U.S. who are outstanding students and intend to pursue a degree at a technical school, college or university. The winners of the $1,000 Centennial Scholarship recipients are:

William Bloomfield—William is the 18-year-old son of Cooper Findlay manufacturing plant Maintenance Foreman Anthony Bloomfield and his wife, Susan. He is a graduate of Findlay High School in Findlay, Ohio and intends to study environmental health science at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. William was a four-year member of the varsity track and field team, and was named a Scholar Athlete all four years. He also took part in indoor track club and soccer during his high school career. William has been an Honor Roll member and received the Academic Excellence Award while maintaining a part-time job. Outside of school, he has volunteered at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library.

Julia Fulk—Julia is the 18-year-old daughter of Cooper Senior Manufacturing Engineer Beth Fulk, who works in the Findlay manufacturing plant, and her husband, Josh. She is a graduate of Findlay High School in Findlay, Ohio and intends to study physical therapy at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Julia was active in soccer as a four-year member and two-year letterman of her high school team and was a member of the Student Athletic Leadership Team. She has been named a Scholar-Athlete, member of the Distinguished Honor Roll and was inducted into the National Honor Society. Outside of school, Julia has taken part in youth mission trips, volunteered for Relay for Life and assisted at the International Rett Syndrome Foundation Run/Walk.

Julie Jones—Julie is the 17-year-old daughter of Roy Jones, a Z-Calendar Loader at Cooper’s Tupelo manufacturing plant, and his wife, Janet. A graduate of Pine Grove High School in Ripley, Miss., she plans to study chemical engineering at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Julie was active in varsity cheerleading where she received the Captain’s Award and Spirit Award. She also took part in National Beta Club, Random Acts of Kindness Club and Math and Science Team, and was named a STAR student. Julie is active in her church and community, where she has served as a volunteer for Together for Tippah, a Ripley-area non-profit.

Jessica Kreais—Jessica is the 18-year-old daughter of Cooper Mechanical Engineer Kevin Kreais and Kimberly Kreais. Kevin works in Global Quality Assurance in Findlay, Ohio. Jessica is a graduate of Hopewell-Louden High School in Bascom, Ohio, where she maintained a 4.0 grade point average and earned the honor of valedictorian. She intends to pursue a degree in pharmacy from Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. Jessica was a four-year member and letterman of the volleyball team and played club volleyball. She took part in Student Council, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), National Honor Society, Spanish Club and Quiz Bowl. Jessica has volunteered as a math tutor, scoreboard operator, and as part of Glamour Gals, a program to provide manicures to long-term care residents.

Taylor McCutcheon—Taylor is the 18-year-old daughter of Paul McCutcheon, Cooper Manufacturing Strategy Manager located in Findlay, Ohio, and his wife, Denise. She is a graduate of Findlay High School and intends to study early childhood education at Hope College in Holland, Mich. Taylor was active in Findlay First Edition show choir, Hancock Youth Leadership, National Honor Society and Honors Career Mentorship. Outside of school, she took part in her church youth group, assisted with vacation bible school, attended Young Life church camp and participated in a Mission Possible mission trip to Haiti. Taylor has been named to the Distinguished Honor Roll and recognized as a Scholar Musician.

“This is a very deserving group of scholarship winners who have demonstrated commitment to their education and achieving their goals. These six recipients were selected from the largest number of applications we have received to date, which showcases their extraordinary efforts in the classroom and their communities,” said Brad Hughes, Cooper’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to support the children of Cooper employees through these national scholarship programs and wish them well in their future endeavors.”

Cooper’s scholarship programs are administered by the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, an independent philanthropic agency that manages nearly 400 funds, including 125 scholarships. To be considered for these awards, each student is required to submit an application and essay. An independent committee then selects the winners. This year, the six winning students were selected from among 42 qualifying applicants for the two scholarships nationwide.