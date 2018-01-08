Cooper Recalls Over 41,000 Tires

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling 41,014 tires for possible belt separation.



The tires were manufactured with an incorrect belt rubber compound could result in poor adhesion of the rubber to the belt wires, potentially resulting in a belt separation, according to the NHTSA.



If the belt separates from the tire it can cause loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash, Consumer Affairs says.

The recalled tires include:



Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires, sizes P215/70R14, P225/70R14 and P225/70R15;

Cornell 1000 tires, size P235/75R15;

El Dorado Golden Fury GFT tires, size P205/75R15;

Futura GLS Super Sport tires, size P225/70R14;

Mastercraft Avenger G/T tires, size P225/70R14;

Mastercraft MC-440 tires, sizes 185/60R15, 215/60R16, 225/60R16, 225/60R17 and 205/55R16;

Starfire RS-C 2.0 tires, sizes 215/60R16 and 205/55R16;

Starfire SF-340 tires, sizes P215/65R16, P185/60R15, P215/60R16 and P225/60R16;

Cooper Trendsetter SE tires, sizes P205/75R15 and P235/75R15; Mastercraft A/S IV tires, sizes P205/75R15 and P235/75R15

Vanderbilt Turbo-Tech G/T Radial tires, size P225/70R14.

Owners may contact Cooper customer service at 1-800-854-6288. Cooper’s number for this recall is 170.