Cooper Tire to Open New Mississippi Distribution Center

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. has announced that it will expand its product distribution network in the United States with the opening of a new 1 million sq. ft. warehouse in Byhalia, Mississippi. Cooper will lease the facility, which is currently under construction and is slated to open in the fall of this year. It is anticipated that the project will create approximately 100 new jobs for the region, and the site will be the largest distribution center for Cooper in the country.

Centrally located among Cooper’s three U.S. tire manufacturing plants in Findlay, Ohio, Texarkana, Arkansaw, and Tupelo, Mississippi., the new facility will allow Cooper to efficiently consolidate and distribute products directly to customers as well as supply its regional distribution centers. The warehouse will have the capacity to expand to an additional 400,000 square feet as needed.

“This new facility will enhance our logistics infrastructure, which supports our efforts to offer exceptional service to our customers by helping us get tires to them when and where they want them,” said Bob Sager, Cooper’s director of supply chain. “This facility is a complement to our current U.S. distribution network that includes six regional distribution centers and three plant manufacturing warehouses, adding to our capability to be flexible and responsive.”