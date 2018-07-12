Cooper Tire Launches New Starfire Solarus AS

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has expanded its Starfire line of tires with the all new Starfire Solarus AS. The Starfire Solarus AS provides all-season performance for passenger cars and crossover vehicles at a value price point.

Replacing both the Starfire SF340 and the Starfire RS-C 2.0, the Solarus AS offers an enhanced tread compound and tread profile for all-season traction. The tire is designed to provide a smooth ride with controlled handling, and features deep, lateral shoulder grooves to ensure excellent traction throughout the life of the tire. Strategically placed sipes provide biting edges in wet, dry and winter conditions.

The new tire reduces overlap in speed ratings within the Starfire line and offers more vehicle fitments than its predecessors. “The product size offerings of the Starfire SF340 and RS-C 2.0 covered 65 percent of the market, but the new Starfire Solarus AS is available in sizes covering 81 percent of the passenger touring market. This tire also features an upgraded 50,000-mile warranty,” said Scott Jamieson, Cooper’s Director of Product Management.

The Starfire Solarus AS will be available in 52 popular sizes this year.