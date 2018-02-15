Cooper Tire Breaks Ground on Mississippi Distribution Center

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. recently broke ground on its distribution center in a business park that straddles the Tennessee-Mississippi border, according to The South Reporter.

At the groundbreaking, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant joined Cooper’s Bob Sager, the company’s director of North American supply chain, as well as other development officials in excitement about Cooper’s investment in the state.

Tire Review last week reported on the announcement of the 1 million square foot warehouse in Byhalia, Mississippi, which is slated to be finished in the fall of this year. Cooper will lease the facility, which is currently under construction. The project – a $10 million investment by Cooper and $40.5 million by private developers – is slated to create about 100 new jobs for the region. The site will be the largest distribution center for Cooper in the country.

Centrally located among Cooper’s three U.S. tire manufacturing plants in Findlay, Ohio, Texarkana, Arkansas, and Tupelo, Mississippi, the new facility will allow Cooper to efficiently consolidate and distribute products directly to customers as well as supply its regional distribution centers. The warehouse will have the capacity to expand to an additional 400,000 square feet as needed.