Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.’s Board of Directors has elected Jerry Bialek to serve as vice president and treasurer effective Feb. 1.

Bialek will continue to lead investor relations for the company in his new position. He replaces Tom Lause, who will retire from Cooper Jan. 31.

“Jerry has demonstrated strong financial expertise, leading complex finance organizations on a global basis, as well as heading investor relations and strategic planning for Cooper,” said Brad Hughes, president of CEO of Cooper. “We appreciate his contributions and look forward to his continued service to the company as Treasurer.”

Bialek joined Cooper in 2014 as Director of global financial planning and analysis. A year later, he was named director of investor relations and strategic planning. In 2017, he was promoted to vice president of finance and strategy, supporting Cooper’s Asia operations.

Before joining Cooper, Bialek held a variety of finance leadership positions within the automotive industry, including 18 years with Ford Motor Company as well as roles with Johnson Controls and Taica North America Corporation.