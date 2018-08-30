Cooper Tire Announces International Leadership Appointments

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company announced two international leadership appointments.

Luis Ceneviz, senior vice presdeint and managing director-Europe and Latin America, has been promoted to the position of senior vice president and president, international. In this role, he eill oversee operations in Europe, Latin America and Asia effective Oct.1.

Alan Yang has been named vice president and general manager-Asia effective immediately. His appointment coincides with the planned retirement of Allen Tsaur, who has been with Cooper for 11 years, most recently serving as senior vice president and general manager-Asia. Tsaur’s retirement will be effective Oct. 1. He is credited with leading the growth of the Asia business into a thriving enterprise with an extensive OE business.

“Allen’s accomplishments during his tenure with Cooper have been remarkable,” said President and CEO Brad Hughes. “He has been a trusted and effective leader who will stay on through the transition, and then beyond his retirement as a part-time special advisor to me. We are pleased to have such a talented and experienced executive in Alan Yang to move into Allen’s role. We know firsthand what a great leader Alan is from earlier positions he held at Cooper, and look forward to the contributions we know he will make as we continue to grow our business in Asia.”

Hughes said the leadership transition will also benefit from Luis in his new role.

“In his three years with Cooper, Luis has demonstrated that he is an effective leader who generates results while remaining focused on employee engagement to drive business performance,” Hughes said. “We thank Allen for his many contributions and congratulate Luis and Alan on their new roles. This is an exciting time at Cooper as we execute our global strategy for long-term growth, and I am confident these appointments will help enable our success.”

Ceneviz has nearly 40 years of tire industry experience, including global leadership roles at Cooper over the past three years, as well as 28 years at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, among other executive positions.