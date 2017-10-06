Cooper Sponsors Ottawa Senators for 2017-18 Hockey Season

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. has announced that it is now an official partner with the Ottawa Senators. Cooper will sponsor the Senators throughout the 2017-18 National Hockey League season.

“Cooper is proud to support the Ottawa Senators and our loyal Canadian dealers through this sponsorship,” said Laura Goetz, Cooper’s senior advertising manager – North America tire operations. “Cooper has more than a century of experience in the tire industry, with a focus on making quality tires that last. This relationship will allow us to share our great Cooper products with the Senators’ passionate and engaged fan base and continue to grow the longstanding ties we have in Canada.”

Cooper will be featured in a mix of marketing efforts for the team including during the games as well as in televised and other broadcasted advertisements.