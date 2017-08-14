Cooper Releases 2016 Global Sustainability Report

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. has released its fifth annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability report.

“Cooper’s sustainability initiatives include our efforts to improve the lives of our employees, our communities, and the world for future generations. This report details our progress in terms of environmental stewardship, employee health and safety, technology, innovation, and community support,” said Brad Hughes, Cooper’s president and CEO.

Highlights from Cooper’s 2016 report include:

Energy usage: The company has reduced energy usage intensity by 18% since 2009, and usage intensity has declined year-over-year.

Water usage intensity: Cooper has reduced water usage intensity by 7% since 2009.

Landfill usage intensity: Cooper landfill usage intensity has decreased nearly 30% since 2009.

Greenhouse gas emissions intensity: Cooper greenhouse gas emissions intensity has decreased 12% since 2009.

Tire safety education: Through the Tread Wisely program, Cooper educates teens and young adults about tire and vehicle safety. Cooper also launched a Tread Wisely app to put tire and vehicle safety information directly into the hands of young drivers.

Sustainable product innovation: Cooper recently completed work on a five-year Biomass Research and Development Initiative grant to develop the guayule plant as an alternative natural rubber source for the tire industry.

Employee Health and Safety: The Total Recordable Incident Rate in Cooper’s tire manufacturing plants worldwide has improved more than 70% since 2007.