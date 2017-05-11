Cooper Plant Leaders Receive ESGR Patriot Award

Three leaders at Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s Tupelo plant have been honored with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s (ESGR) Patriot Award. They include: Terry Weeden, tire assembly department manager; Brad Norris, tire assembly foreman; and Grady Vines, first stage crew leader.

First Stage Tire Builder and Army National Guard Sergeant Blake Rood nominated the plant leaders for the award as a measure of gratitude for supporting flexible schedules necessary to complete his role with the Army National Guard. He presented the award to the plant leaders during a special ceremony alongside First Stage Tire Builder Charlotte Wade, an Army National Guard Staff Sergeant, who is also employed at the Tupelo plant, and ESGR representatives.

“Cooper is proud to support our employees’ military commitments,” said Robert Haggerty, Tupelo Plant Manager. “We truly value the work they do both in our facilities and to protect our nation. It is our privilege to have servicemen and women as members of the Cooper team.”

ESGR, a Department of Defense program, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. The ESGR Patriot Award honors those who make an effort to support citizen warriors through flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence as needed. An employee serving in the National Guard or Reserve, or the spouse of a Guard or Reserve member, may nominate individual supervisors and bosses for this honor.