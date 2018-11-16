Cooper Opens Distribution Center in Mississippi

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has announced that it has opened a new one million square-foot warehouse in Byhalia, Miss. Cooper leases the facility, which employs approximately 100 workers and is the largest distribution center for Cooper nationwide.

Centrally located among Cooper’s three U.S. tire manufacturing plants in Findlay, Ohio, Texarkana, Ark., and Tupelo, Miss., the new facility allows Cooper to efficiently consolidate and distribute products directly to customers as well as supply its regional distribution centers. The warehouse has the capacity to expand to an additional 400,000 square feet as needed in the future.

“We are excited to have now opened this new facility, which serves to enhance our logistics infrastructure, supporting our efforts to offer exceptional service to our customers as we get tires to them when and where they want them,” said Bob Sager, Cooper’s Director of Supply Chain. “This facility is a complement to our existing U.S. distribution network that includes six regional distribution centers, three plant manufacturing warehouses and a mixing warehouse, making Cooper even more flexible and responsive to customer needs.”