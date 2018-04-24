Cooper Tire has announced the new Mastercraft Avenger M8TM UHP tire.

The W-rated tire is designed to be quiet, comfortable and fast and make everyday driving fun. The Avenger M8 offers all-season traction, soft handling and a 40,000-mile treadwear warranty.

“Whether trekking across the country or cruising around town, your ride should be as smooth as possible. That’s why Mastercraft is debuting its most comfortable ultra high-performance tire yet – the Avenger M8,” said Scott Jamieson, Cooper’s Director of Product Management for North America. “Featuring a noise- sealing tread design and enhanced elastic base layering, the new Avenger M8 provides drivers with the precise handling and stability needed for a smooth and quiet riding experience in wet or dry weather.”

In addition to the noise sealing ribs and enhanced base tread layer, the tire features a broad tread width and wide center rib which provide substantial ground contact for great stability and responsiveness. There are seven circumferential grooves in the Avenger M8 allowing for faster water drainage to guard against hydroplaning.

The Mastercraft Avenger M8 is available in 19 popular sizes, from 16- to 19-inch rim diameters.