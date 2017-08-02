Cooper CFO to Present at J.P. Morgan Event

Cooper Tire announced today that Chief Financial Officer Ginger Jones has been invited to present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on August 9 at 8 a.m. EDT. The exclusive event includes presentations from more than 30 companies, one-on-one meetings and panel discussions.

If you’d like to attend virtually, the conference will be webcast live here.

The webcast can also be accessed through Cooper’s Investor Relations website here. An audio playback will also be made available an hour after the live event.