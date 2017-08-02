News/CFO
August 2, 2017

Cooper CFO to Present at J.P. Morgan Event

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Customer Marketing and Retention Companies Partner

Cooper CFO to Present at J.P. Morgan Event

Federated Auto Parts Builds Relationships through Sponsorship

OTC Introduces New Jacks and Stands

Founder of BlackCircles.com joins SimpleTire’s Board

Shop Fix Academy Offers New Membership Option

Pep Boys Acquires Connecticut Dealer

TIA Board of Directors Elects Leaders

Avon Tyres Sponsors Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis

Carlstar Group Opens New Distribution Center

Cooper Tire announced today that Chief Financial Officer Ginger Jones has been invited to present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on August 9 at 8 a.m. EDT. The exclusive event includes presentations from more than 30 companies, one-on-one meetings and panel discussions.

If you’d like to attend virtually, the conference will be webcast live here.

The webcast can also be accessed through Cooper’s Investor Relations website here. An audio playback will also be made available an hour after the live event.

Show Full Article