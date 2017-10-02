ContiTech Hose Plant Celebrates 40 Years

Continental’s North American automotive hose plant located in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is celebrating 40 years in operation.

“We are proud to share in this celebration of a highly versatile and productive facility,” said Jim Hill, ContiTech CEO for the North America region. “This plant has made hose for a variety of applications all over the world, and we are confident that it will continue that process into the future.”

The plant began production with two spiral hose lines in 1977. Mount Pleasant primarily produces industrial and automotive hoses and application varies from household uses such as washing machine and garden hose to automotive uses such as power steering, fuel line and heather hose, the company said.

Continental acquired the 200,000-sq.-ft. facility in January 2015 and integrated it into its division ContiTech.