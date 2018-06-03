News/Continental Tire the Americas
June 3, 2018

Continental Tire Rolls Out Summer Promotion

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Starting May 30, consumers who purchase four Continental Tire passenger or light truck tires will receive a $70 Visa prepaid card.

The promotion encourages customers to save money as they prepare for summer road trips, game days and vacations.

Tires from the  ExtremeContactTM Sport – great for car enthusiasts looking for a performance tire to take to the road this summer to the TerrainContactTM A/T – the ideal all-terrain tire for CUV, SUV and light trucks – qualify for the promotion.

A purchase of a set of Continental tires is backed by Conti’s Total Confidence Plan that includes a limited warranty, flat tire roadside assistance, customer satisfaction trial, mileage warranty (if applicable) and road hazard coverage.

Continental Tire says customers should visit their Continental Tire dealer for more information about the promotion, which runs until June 30.

 

