Continental Tire Recalls Certain Conti Hybrid HS3 tires

Continental Tire the Americas, LLC is recalling certain Conti Hybrid HS3 tires.

The tires being recalled are size 11R22.5 Load Range G with tire identification numbers (TIN) A33TKWUX and DOT date codes of 0918 through 1118.

The reason for the recall is that cords may be visible through the inner liner, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall notice. Tires with visible cords through the inner liner may have a sudden loss of air, increasing the risk of a crash.

Continental Tire will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Continental Tire customer service at 1-888-799-2168.